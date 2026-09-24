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US 'totally rejects' globalist controls on superintelligence at UN

US 'totally rejects' globalist controls on superintelligence at UN

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01:44, 24/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 02:05, 24/09/2026, Thursday
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US 'totally rejects' globalist controls on superintelligence at UN
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Michael Kratsios told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that the United States "totally rejects" any international oversight of superintelligence, urging member states to adopt sovereign regulatory frameworks rather than submit to what he termed "globalist" governance structures.

Michael Kratsios, who heads the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that Washington "totally rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme of control of superintelligence," staking out a unilateral position on artificial intelligence governance that directly contrasts with calls for international cooperation.

Sovereign frameworks over global governance

Speaking at a meeting on artificial intelligence and international security, Kratsios warned that "international dialogue in this forum and in others cannot be allowed to drift towards global governance." The term "superintelligence" — which US President Donald Trump used during his General Assembly address on Tuesday — refers to frontier artificial intelligence capabilities.

Kratsios said the United States has taken steps to ensure it can "keep the frontier moving safely and responsibly," adding that there is "not a reason to pause its further development or to constrain it with new global governance structures." He encouraged country-by-country regulation, stating: "The American people's representatives will legislate and regulate on the American people's behalf. You should do the same for your people. Only through an open, cooperative ecosystem built on sovereign infrastructure and domestic capacity can the world realize this technology's potential."

Tech leaders warn against unilateral dominance

Earlier in the same session, the chief executives of OpenAI and Anthropic told the Council that no single nation or actor should dominate artificial intelligence development. They urged international cooperation to manage the technology's risks as capabilities advance.

Titles :michael kratsiosdonald trumpun security councilartificial intelligencesuperintelligenceopenaianthropicglobal governance
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