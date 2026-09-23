



US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack told reporters on Wednesday that resolving the complex legal and regulatory issues surrounding Türkiye's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system will require considerable time — emphasizing that defense cooperation between Washington and Ankara remains "essential" for regional stability. Speaking on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Barrack noted that both countries were working through requirements imposed by the US Congress regarding the long-running dispute.

The ambassador explained that the S-400 issue is governed not only by the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), but also by the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). "Again, it takes time, but the defense cooperation between Türkiye and the US is essential," Barrack said, citing a recent $100 million transaction involving Boeing commercial jets as evidence of continued economic engagement. "They're the second-largest NATO ally. We rely on them tremendously for all sorts of regional alliances," he added.

Trump-Erdogan ties 'never been better'

Addressing the state of bilateral relations, Barrack said ties between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump have reached an unprecedented level of warmth. "They've never been better," he said, explaining that the two leaders had already discussed major issues during previous meetings, including at the NATO summit. Barrack noted that most substantive matters are handled by ministers and military chiefs, with the leaders communicating frequently amid regional tensions.

The ambassador highlighted the personal chemistry between the two presidents following an informal dinner Tuesday evening in New York. "Yeah, it's amazing. They have such an amazing respect for each other as leaders. But more than that, they have a chemistry with each other," Barrack said, adding that they communicate effectively despite cultural differences. He praised Ankara's loyalty during periods of heightened tension, stating that "Türkiye has been a great friend to America" when global circumstances tested alliances.

Ankara's pivotal geographic position

Barrack emphasized Türkiye's strategic importance during a meeting between Trump and leaders from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, describing Ankara as a critical bridge between multiple regions. "Türkiye, with its pivotal geographic position and being a hub for everybody, is kind of in the middle between the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), Europe, the Caucasus, the Balkans, it's everything," he said. The gathering provided an opportunity for regional leaders to engage with the US president and express appreciation for his diplomatic efforts.

The ambassador noted that participants shared a common desire to advance tolerance and peace in the world, describing the meeting as a worthwhile exercise in multilateral diplomacy. He stressed that in difficult moments when international tensions run high, "you find out who your friends are," underscoring the durability of the US-Türkiye partnership across various geopolitical challenges.

Dialogue with Iran moving in 'right direction'

Regarding diplomatic efforts with Tehran, Barrack said continued dialogue represents tangible progress toward de-escalation. "With every step, every opportunity kind of dialogue, and there's a step in the right direction," he said, noting that US special envoy Steve Witkoff was encouraged by discussions held Tuesday. Barrack highlighted the importance of sustained engagement to prevent further regional conflict.

Asked whether he was optimistic about reaching a deal to end the war with Iran, Barrack expressed hope grounded in necessity. "I am optimistic because we have to be optimistic. There's no option," he said. He described the situation as involving a significant cultural divide, noting that both sides had taken courageous positions while stressing the need for tolerance to bridge differences. "The region's ready, America's ready. I hope the rest is ready," he added.