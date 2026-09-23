



Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused European governments of employing "double standards" regarding the US-Israeli war against Tehran on Wednesday, telling counterparts at the UN General Assembly that those claiming to defend human rights cannot remain silent over overt military aggression against his country. Araghchi made the remarks during separate meetings with the foreign ministers of France, the Netherlands, and Austria, as well as his Iraqi and Azerbaijani counterparts, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said in a statement that the talks covered bilateral relations, regional tensions between Iran and the US, and the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi said insecurity in the strategic waterway was "entirely caused by the aggressive actions of the US and Israel," adding that restoring security there is "linked to Washington ending actions causing insecurity."

Tehran demands end to European support for Israel

He warned that "European countries that claim to defend the rule of law and human rights cannot remain silent over, or support, overt military aggression against Iran," and called on all countries, particularly European states, to end "all forms of support for Israel" and work to "prevent its impunity."

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, which Tehran says has killed thousands of people. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz — a vital route for energy supplies.