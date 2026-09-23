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Türkiye's first lady hopes Erdogan UN peace call resonates globally

Türkiye's first lady hopes Erdogan UN peace call resonates globally

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07:40, 23/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:11, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
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Türkiye's first lady hopes Erdogan UN peace call resonates globally
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First Lady of Turkiye and Chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste Emine Erdogan makes a speech during the high-level panel discussion titled "Invisible Architecture: Building Safe Digital Systems for Children – Promoting International Standards and Shared Responsibility" held on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States on September 22, 2026.

Emine Erdogan expressed hope Tuesday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's address to the UN General Assembly calling for a world founded on peace, human dignity and justice will resonate with the conscience of the international community, after accompanying him from the Türkevi Center to UN headquarters in New York.

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan expressed hope Tuesday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's address to the UN General Assembly calling for global peace and justice will resonate with the international community, describing her husband as "the voice of justice" on social media.

Walk to UN headquarters

Emine Erdogan accompanied the president from the Türkevi Center — Türkiye's national house in New York — to the UN headquarters before listening to the address from the General Assembly hall. The couple made the journey on foot prior to the 81st session of the world body.

'Voice of justice'

On her social media account, the first lady described the president as "Erdogan, the voice of justice." She wrote: "Our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed humanity from the podium of the 81st UN General Assembly. I hope his strong call for a world founded on peace, human dignity and justice will resonate with the conscience of the international community."

Diplomatic agenda

The Turkish president has consistently used the UN platform to advocate for international reform and greater representation for developing nations. His appearance at the 81st General Assembly session comes amid ongoing global conflicts and efforts to address regional instability.

Titles :emine erdoganrecep tayyip erdoganun general assemblytürkevi centernew yorkunited nationsdiplomacy
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