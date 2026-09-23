



Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening for delegates attending the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The closed-door event took place at the Lotte Palace Hotel on the sidelines of the annual diplomatic gathering, with access restricted to press members.

The gathering brought together heads of state and government from multiple nations as Washington convened world leaders during the high-level UN week. Erdogan's attendance marked a continuation of diplomatic engagement between Ankara and the Trump administration amid ongoing discussions on regional security issues.

Erdogan joins Iran talks at UN Headquarters

Earlier the same day, Erdogan participated in a meeting on Iran hosted by Trump at the UN Headquarters alongside leaders from Gulf Cooperation Council states. The session convened representatives from key regional powers to discuss escalating tensions surrounding Tehran's nuclear program and regional activities.

Attendees included leaders and foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon alongside the Turkish delegation. The multilateral gathering underscored Washington's efforts to coordinate Gulf and Arab positions on Iran while maintaining pressure on the Islamic Republic through regional alliances.

Diplomatic engagements continue

The back-to-back meetings highlighted Ankara's diplomatic balancing act as Erdogan seeks to maintain Türkiye's influence in regional security dialogues. Turkish officials have emphasized the importance of de-escalation in the Gulf while reinforcing Ankara's role as a mediator between competing regional powers. The UN General Assembly session continues through the week with additional bilateral meetings scheduled between Türkiye and partner nations.