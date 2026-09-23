Home
World
America
Türkiye's Erdogan attends Trump's reception for UN delegates

Türkiye's Erdogan attends Trump's reception for UN delegates

Yenişafak English AA
07:37, 23/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 07:57, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye's Erdogan attends Trump's reception for UN delegates
AA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leaves the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York to attend a reception hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in honor of heads of state and their spouses, on September 22, 2026.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a closed-door reception hosted by US President Donald Trump for United Nations General Assembly delegates at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York, joining leaders from Gulf Cooperation Council states and regional powers shortly after participating in talks on Iran at UN Headquarters.


Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening for delegates attending the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The closed-door event took place at the Lotte Palace Hotel on the sidelines of the annual diplomatic gathering, with access restricted to press members.

The gathering brought together heads of state and government from multiple nations as Washington convened world leaders during the high-level UN week. Erdogan's attendance marked a continuation of diplomatic engagement between Ankara and the Trump administration amid ongoing discussions on regional security issues.

Erdogan joins Iran talks at UN Headquarters

Earlier the same day, Erdogan participated in a meeting on Iran hosted by Trump at the UN Headquarters alongside leaders from Gulf Cooperation Council states. The session convened representatives from key regional powers to discuss escalating tensions surrounding Tehran's nuclear program and regional activities.

Attendees included leaders and foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon alongside the Turkish delegation. The multilateral gathering underscored Washington's efforts to coordinate Gulf and Arab positions on Iran while maintaining pressure on the Islamic Republic through regional alliances.

Diplomatic engagements continue

The back-to-back meetings highlighted Ankara's diplomatic balancing act as Erdogan seeks to maintain Türkiye's influence in regional security dialogues. Turkish officials have emphasized the importance of de-escalation in the Gulf while reinforcing Ankara's role as a mediator between competing regional powers. The UN General Assembly session continues through the week with additional bilateral meetings scheduled between Türkiye and partner nations.

Titles :recep tayyip erdogandonald trumpun general assemblynew yorklotte palace hotelgulf cooperation counciliran talksankaraus türkiye relations
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026