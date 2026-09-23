Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said in New York on Tuesday that bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and the United States has reached $38 billion, highlighting Washington's position as Ankara's second-largest export destination as both nations seek to deepen economic cooperation.

Trade volume and partnership

Accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Bolat addressed the 4th Turkish-American Business Gathering organized by the Anatolian Lions Businessmen Association (ASKON). He noted that the US stands as Türkiye's fourth-largest import partner and the second-largest foreign direct investor in the country, while approximately 1 million American tourists visit Türkiye annually. "Under the leadership of our president, we will take our country higher together," Bolat told business leaders, adding that developing the economy and increasing exports would further strengthen the Turkish economy.

Road to $100 billion

ASKON President Orhan Aydin emphasized the strategic objective of raising bilateral trade to $100 billion, stating that reaching this milestone would bring more joint production and technology transfer across energy, defense, aviation, software and artificial intelligence. "Reaching $100 billion means more Turkish companies entering the American market, more American investors investing in Türkiye, more joint production, more technology transfer, more employment, and a stronger economic partnership," Aydin said.

Investment forums and diaspora

Bolat said bilateral goods trade reached $38.6 billion in 2025, with both administrations aiming to expand this figure through mutual investments in renewable energy, the digital economy, defense and aerospace, automotive, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices. Separately, he attended the 19th Türkiye Investment Conference organized by the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), its Türkiye-US Business Council (TAIK) and Citi, telling participants that the gathering evaluated "the strong and resilient structure of the Turkish economy, the opportunities offered by our investment climate, and Türkiye's strategic advantages for global investors." He also addressed the Global Turks New York Forum, noting that Turkish communities in the US have made substantial progress in organizing diaspora initiatives and serve as an effective cultural and commercial bridge between host nations and Ankara.