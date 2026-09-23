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Trump says Iran talks gain momentum, warns of more strikes

Trump says Iran talks gain momentum, warns of more strikes

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00:27, 23/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 00:28, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
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Trump says Iran talks gain momentum, warns of more strikes
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a summit hosted by US President Donald Trump with leaders of Gulf nations on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, on September 22, 2026.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that diplomatic talks with Iran have gained momentum and could soon produce a deal, while warning that Washington remains prepared to order additional military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities if diplomatic efforts fail.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that diplomatic talks with Iran have gained momentum and could soon yield a deal, while simultaneously warning that Washington remains prepared to launch additional military strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities if necessary. Speaking during a multilateral meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council members and Türkiye on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trump said US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had held a "productive meeting" with mediators involved in efforts to engage Tehran.

Diplomatic momentum

"I think there's a lot of momentum for them to make a deal. That's what we are hearing from everybody," Trump said, adding that the war would ultimately result either in a negotiated settlement or a rapid conclusion. He stated that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon had largely centered Washington's objectives in the conflict, claiming that Iranian nuclear sites had already been destroyed.

Military threats

Despite the optimistic tone regarding negotiations, Trump specifically referenced the Iranian facility known as Pickaxe Mountain, warning that the US could strike the location if it detected activity there. "We may have to blow up another one, Pickaxe Mountain," he said. "We're not seeing a lot of activity there, but if we do, we'll blow it up immediately." He also suggested that the situation with Iran could resolve following the US midterm elections in November, noting that oil flows through the strategic Strait of Hormuz had increased since hostilities began.

Erdogan meeting

Trump also reflected on discussions held last year regarding the Gaza war, noting that many of the same leaders had gathered again including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "He's a tough cookie. Don't mess around with him," Trump said of Erdogan, adding, "He's fantastic. Fantastic guy, right, my friend." Following the meeting, Erdogan told reporters outside UN headquarters that eight countries had come together to address regional challenges, stating, "We are striving to overcome the difficulties in the Gulf. We want to see the fruits of our efforts as soon as possible."

Titles :donald trumprecep tayyip erdoganiran nuclear dealpickaxe mountaingulf cooperation councilun general assemblytürkiyestrait of hormuz
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