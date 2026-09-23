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Syrian, French presidents discuss ties at UN General Assembly

Syrian, French presidents discuss ties at UN General Assembly

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00:07, 23/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 00:20, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
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Syrian, French presidents discuss ties at UN General Assembly
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Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and French President Emmanuel Macron meet during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, on September 22, 2026, with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani also attending.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed strengthening bilateral ties and regional issues during a meeting Tuesday on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York, as world leaders convened for the annual high-level diplomatic session.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and French President Emmanuel Macron met Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session in New York to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional issues, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency.

Bilateral discussions

The two leaders addressed international developments and matters of mutual interest during their encounter, the presidency said. Macron and al-Sharaa emphasized the importance of diplomatic dialogue in addressing shared challenges, though specific details of their discussions on regional security remained undisclosed. The meeting marked a continuation of efforts to normalize relations between Damascus and European capitals.

UN General Assembly session

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly opened Tuesday in New York, drawing heads of state and government from across the world for a week of intensive diplomatic consultations. The high-level week provides a venue for leaders to conduct bilateral meetings on the margins of formal proceedings, with discussions covering global security and economic cooperation.

World leaders are expected to address pressing international issues throughout the gathering, which continues through the end of the week in Manhattan.

Titles :ahmed al-sharaaemmanuel macronfrancesyriaun general assemblynew yorkdamascus-paris relationsunga 81st session
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