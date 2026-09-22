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Macron says 'shameful' Gaza inaction risks global credibility

Macron says 'shameful' Gaza inaction risks global credibility

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23:50, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 00:00, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
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Macron says 'shameful' Gaza inaction risks global credibility
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President of France, Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States, on September 22, 2026.

French President Emmanuel Macron told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the international community faces a crisis of credibility over its response to the humanitarian "spectacle" in Gaza, warning that states recognizing Palestine while failing to act bring shame upon themselves.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday condemned the international community's inaction on the Gaza Strip, declaring that global "credibility" is at stake as humanitarian aid remains blocked despite claims of peace in the territory.

'Shameful' spectacle in Gaza

Speaking before the UN General Assembly in New York, Macron challenged assertions that peace had been achieved in the Gaza Strip. He noted that such claims have not translated into increased humanitarian deliveries despite the worsening crisis. "Some claim that peace has been achieved, but this has not opened up humanitarian deliveries. The spectacle, it is shameful. Shame on all of us," he said.

Macron directly questioned the credibility of governments that have formally recognized Palestine while remaining passive on aid restrictions. "But what is our credibility worth if we remain inactive on Gaza?" he asked, stressing that the contradiction undermines diplomatic legitimacy.

West Bank violations and Palestinian rights

The French leader also condemned ongoing violations in the occupied West Bank, rejecting justifications that link such actions to security concerns regarding Hamas. "Look at what's happening in the West Bank, where day in, day out we are seeing violations, and in the name of what? Hamas was never very active in the West Bank," he stated.

Macron stressed that the international community must uphold the "legitimate rights of the Palestinian people," including their right to exist, while reaffirming France's commitment to Israel's security. He warned, however, against arguments that Israel's security requires violations of the sovereignty of neighboring states, particularly Lebanon.

Lebanon, Syria and sovereignty

Macron emphasized the necessity of respecting Lebanese sovereignty as a prerequisite for addressing security challenges posed by Hezbollah. "Sovereignty for Lebanon and its people. Sovereignty for Palestinians. Their very basic and most basic rights are once again being violated," he said.

Turning to Syria, Macron said France would continue supporting the country's sovereignty and unity. "The revolution should not turn into a disappointment," he said, emphasizing that Damascus must maintain its territorial integrity amid ongoing transitions.

'Industrialized' war crimes

Macron warned that international humanitarian law faces systematic dismantling amid global conflicts, describing a "new era of barbaric acts" characterized by the industrialization of war crimes. "War crimes have been industrialized. We've seen the destruction of civilian infrastructure, human rights violations. It's a new era of barbaric acts," he said. "The Geneva Conventions offered a protective framework, but it is being dismantled."

He reaffirmed France's support for the International Court of Justice and rejected what he termed a "new order of impunity." "We cannot simply accept this new order of impunity, which some are trying to erect," Macron added, pledging continued French backing for international judicial mechanisms.

UN reform and AI governance

The French president urged structural reform of the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary geopolitical realities, advocating for expanded membership beyond current permanent powers. "We must open up to new members, new regions," he stated, arguing that the body's effectiveness depends on broader representation.

Macron also addressed artificial intelligence, warning against allowing technological governance to become dominated by Washington and Beijing. "We must hold fast and not yield on artificial intelligence," he said. "There are some who wish to make us believe that only two powers, the US and China, will be taking the decisions. They want us to believe that just a few economic actors will make all the decisions."

Titles :emmanuel macronfranceun general assemblygaza stripwest banklebanoninternational court of justiceun security councilartificial intelligencepalestine
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