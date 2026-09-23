US President Donald Trump hosted a private diplomatic reception for world leaders late Tuesday at a Manhattan hotel, convening heads of state and government delegations on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. The gathering took place at the Lotte New York Palace on Madison Avenue, drawing visiting dignitaries and accompanying spouses who are in the city for the General Debate high-level week.

Closed to press

Organizers barred journalists entirely from the event, and officials declined to release immediate details regarding which leaders attended or what bilateral discussions occurred during the closed-door proceedings. The absence of press access left the specific contents of the diplomatic engagement unreported, with no guest roster or remarks made available to the public.

Annual diplomatic tradition

The reception serves as a traditional host-nation gesture extended to visiting delegations during the opening days of the UN General Assembly's annual General Debate. The 81st session's high-level week brings together global leaders to address pressing international issues, with the US president traditionally offering hospitality to counterparts amid the diplomatic marathon.