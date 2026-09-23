US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on countries participating in the Shield of the Americas initiative to formally designate narco-terrorists as a common threat to regional stability and impose sanctions on US-designated foreign terrorist organizations, speaking at the alliance's second meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

'Largest alliance' in Western Hemisphere

Speaking at the Shield of the Americas event, Trump described the initiative as "the largest and most powerful alliance for economic and national security ever to convene in the Western Hemisphere." "I'm thrilled to be here at the second meeting of the Shield of the Americas. The Shield of the Americas is a big deal," he said, emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation against transnational criminal organizations.

War on cartels

Trump framed the initiative as a direct response to cartel violence affecting the region. "For years, cartels have waged war on the people of this hemisphere. Now we're waging war on them," he said. He called on member states to take concrete action against designated groups, asking nations to "formally designate narco-terrorists as a common threat to stability and apply crushing sanctions against all 24 US-designated foreign terrorist organizations."

Regional leaders' commitment

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, addressing the same event, highlighted the emergence of regional leadership in combating transnational threats. "One of the most exciting developments in our region over the last couple of years has been the emergence of strong leaders who are committed to the challenge of taking on transnational terrorism, which is an enormous threat to all of us," Rubio said. The Shield of the Americas — also known as the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition — was launched by the Trump administration as a regional security initiative focused on combating drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations.