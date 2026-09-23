Home
World
Europe
Bosnian leader warns UN over silence on Gaza genocide

Bosnian leader warns UN over silence on Gaza genocide

Yenişafak English AA
07:51, 23/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:16, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Bosnian leader warns UN over silence on Gaza genocide
AA
The chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Becirovic

Denis Becirovic warned the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that international silence on the Palestinian genocide in Gaza mirrors the indifference his country endured during the 1990s aggression, urging concrete measures against the institutional glorification of convicted war criminals such as the late Ratko Mladic.


Denis Becirovic, chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, warned the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the international community has remained silent amid what he described as genocide in Gaza, drawing direct parallels to the atrocities his own country suffered during the 1990s Balkan wars. Addressing world leaders during the 81st session in New York, Becirovic stressed that nations cannot remain passive in the face of widespread injustice.

He emphasized that rising authoritarian populism, the war in Ukraine, suffering in Gaza, regional warfare in the Gulf and the catastrophic situation in Sudan have pushed humanity into a profound crisis defined by fear and instability. Becirovic recalled that between 1992 and 1995, Bosnia and Herzegovina endured widespread aggression, crimes against humanity and genocide against Bosniaks, noting that the highest international judicial bodies formally determined that genocide occurred on Bosnian soil.

Call for accountability

Turning to historical accountability, Becirovic stated that the late convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic — known as the "Butcher of Bosnia" — represents a perpetrator rather than a heroic figure. He added that institutional efforts to glorify such individuals remain unacceptable and contrary to civilization, urging global actors to implement concrete measures against those who systematically honor convicted war criminals at official levels.

Mladic received a life sentence from the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in 2017 for genocide and war crimes. He served his prison term in The Hague until his death in August this year.

Titles :denis becirovicbosnia and herzegovinaun general assemblygaza genocideratko mladicpalestinebosnian genocide
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026