British Prime Minister Andy Burnham declared on Tuesday that the United Kingdom will not remain passive as "horrific suffering" escalates in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, warning that the viability of a two-state solution is increasingly under threat.

Gaza suffering and West Bank occupation

Speaking before the UN General Assembly in New York, Burnham said London's recent sanctions targeting illegal Israeli settlements reflect recognition that the occupation of Palestinian territory violates international law. "The Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas does not justify the Israeli government's actions in Gaza or the West Bank," he stated, noting that "far too many people have died, including so many children."

Burnham warned that diplomatic credibility will erode unless the international community pairs verbal support for a two-state solution with tangible action. "We will not stand by as the horrific suffering continues to grow and the prospect of a two-state solution -- the best hope for peace and stability for both nations -- comes under attack," he added, emphasizing that unchecked settlement expansion threatens long-term regional stability.

UK-US AI defense initiative

The British leader separately announced plans to develop a new artificial intelligence defense partnership with Washington designed to "protect our critical national infrastructure." Citing recent warnings about the technology's risks, Burnham said fundamental decisions regarding AI deployment are too significant to be left to market forces or chance, adding that the transatlantic initiative would address emerging cyber threats.

Russia stance and election meddling

Turning to Moscow, Burnham stated the UK will be "relentless" in strengthening its military deterrence capabilities while refusing to engage in inflammatory rhetoric. "Unlike Russia, we do not seek confrontation. Instead, we will be prepared but not panicked," he said, rejecting what he described as the Kremlin's strategy of trading escalatory statements.

Burnham accused Russian intelligence agencies of attempting to influence Britain's 2019 general election by amplifying far-right narratives across digital platforms. "The Kremlin spends around £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) each year on manipulating information," he told delegates, citing evidence of systematic interference operations targeting democratic processes. He separately emphasized London's commitment to deepening diplomatic ties with European Union partners, noting that Britain seeks expanded cooperation with Brussels on shared security challenges.