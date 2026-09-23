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Yemeni forces seize strategic Mount Qarfan in southern Taiz

Yemeni forces seize strategic Mount Qarfan in southern Taiz

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08:22, 23/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:27, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
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Yemeni forces seize strategic Mount Qarfan in southern Taiz
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Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz Al-Majidi said government troops backed by local resistance fighters have established full control over Mount Qarfan following clashes with Houthi rebels that left more than five fighters dead, as hostilities intensify along the strategic western coastline toward the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Yemeni government forces backed by local resistance fighters have seized full control of strategic Mount Qarfan in southern Taiz province following fierce clashes with Houthi rebels, the chief of staff of the Taiz military axis said Tuesday in a statement issued by the Armed Forces Media Center.

Tactical gains

Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz Al-Majidi noted that the operation tightened government control over the mountain chain along the Jardad-Bani Omar front. The confrontations left more than five Houthi fighters dead and approximately 20 others wounded, he added, while rebel forces continued launching mortar rounds against military positions despite the territorial loss.

Strategic position

Mount Qarfan occupies a commanding position between Ash Shamaytayn and Al-Wazi'iyah districts, providing holding forces with extensive fire control and surveillance capabilities across surrounding valleys. The terrain gain comes amid escalating hostilities that have shifted front lines since July, when Houthi forces began advancing along Yemen's western coastline toward the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Wider conflict

The Iran-backed Houthis did not issue an immediate statement regarding the loss of the strategic high ground. Government forces have been working to secure supply lines and defensive positions across Taiz province as both sides vie for control of key terrain features that dominate the rugged southern landscape.

Titles :abdulaziz al-majidimount qarfantaizyemenhouthi rebelsbab al-mandeb straitash shamaytaynal-waziiyah
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