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Türkiye's Fidan attends UN meeting on Gaza peace plan

Türkiye's Fidan attends UN meeting on Gaza peace plan

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11:50, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
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Türkiye's Fidan attends UN meeting on Gaza peace plan
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Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan addresses delegates during a ministerial session titled "The Way Forward: One Year After the New York Declaration and the 20-Point Comprehensive Peace Plan," held on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, United States, on September 22, 2026.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended a high-level meeting in New York on Wednesday examining the New York Declaration and a comprehensive 20-point peace plan for Gaza, with participants reviewing progress toward Palestinian statehood one year after the landmark resolution was adopted.


Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan joined senior diplomats in New York on Wednesday for a ministerial meeting marking the first anniversary of the New York Declaration, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on NSosyal. The session convened on the margins of the 81st UN General Assembly.

Fidan represented Türkiye at "The Way Forward: One Year After the New York Declaration and the 20-Point Comprehensive Peace Plan," which examined implementation of the comprehensive peace framework. The ministry provided no further details regarding specific outcomes.

Background on peace initiatives

The UN General Assembly adopted the New York Declaration last September, endorsing international recognition of a Palestinian state and advancing a two-state solution. The same month, US President Donald Trump unveiled the accompanying 20-point initiative aimed at terminating the Gaza war.

Diplomatic sources indicated that regional consultations continued throughout the week as General Assembly debates progressed.

Titles :hakan fidanturkish foreign ministrynew york declarationgaza peace planun general assembly81st un general assemblypalestinedonald trump
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