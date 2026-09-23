



Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday convened a trilateral meeting with his Syrian and Saudi counterparts at the Turkish House in New York City, bringing together the top diplomats on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly. The gathering included Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, according to a Foreign Ministry statement posted on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Regional diplomatic push

The meeting marked the latest effort by Ankara to strengthen coordination with Damascus and Riyadh amid shifting dynamics in the Middle East. Türkiye has sought to normalize relations with the Syrian government following years of strained ties during the civil war, while Saudi Arabia has similarly moved toward restoring diplomatic channels with Damascus.

UN General Assembly context

The trilateral talks took place as world leaders gathered for the opening sessions of the 81st UN General Assembly, providing a venue for parallel diplomatic initiatives outside the formal UN agenda. The Turkish House has served as a hub for bilateral and multilateral meetings during the high-level week, hosting discussions on regional security and bilateral cooperation.