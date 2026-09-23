Morocco's polling stations opened on Wednesday morning as voters began selecting representatives for the 395-seat House of Representatives, with electoral officials confirming that voting commenced at 8 am local time across the North African kingdom. Some 15.8 million citizens are registered to participate in the legislative polls, which mark the 12th parliamentary elections held since the country's independence and the sixth since King Mohammed VI ascended to the throne in 1999.

Campaign focuses on economy and youth

The four-week campaign period began on Sept. 10 and concluded at midnight Tuesday, with debates centering on employment levels, economic conditions and the quality of public services throughout the kingdom. Youth engagement emerged as a particularly significant issue throughout the contest, while twenty-eight political formations have fielded 7,288 candidates nationwide vying for influence in the lower house.

Results expected Thursday

Voting is scheduled to conclude at 7 pm local time, after which electoral authorities will begin tabulating ballots with provisional results expected to be announced on Thursday, according to the official electoral calendar. The elections represent a key democratic exercise for the constitutional monarchy, where the appointed prime minister typically emerges from the party or coalition commanding the most seats in the House of Representatives.