Home
World
America
OIC contact group meets on Kashmir at UN General Assembly sidelines

OIC contact group meets on Kashmir at UN General Assembly sidelines

Elif Şanlı
12:49, 23/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:53, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
OIC contact group meets on Kashmir at UN General Assembly sidelines
File photo

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir met Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, reaffirming support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination and expressing serious concern over detained leaders and recent military escalation.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir convened Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, bringing together senior diplomats from five member states to reaffirm support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination. Foreign ministers and officials from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Niger attended the session, the OIC said in a statement.

OIC reaffirms stance on self-determination

OIC Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed underscored the organization's dedication to supporting what he described as the "inalienable" right to self-determination as the foundation for a "just and lasting" peace in South Asia, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and international law. In a joint statement, the contact group voiced "serious" concerns regarding the "continued detention and denial of bail" of prominent Kashmiri leaders including Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi, and Shabbir Shah — who has been diagnosed with cancer — according to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

Concerns over escalation and ceasefire

The ministers indicated deep concern over military escalation in the South Asian region in May 2025, referencing "unlawful and unwarranted" strikes conducted on multiple locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, while stressing the need for maximum restraint to avoid destabilizing actions. The group welcomed the subsequent ceasefire between Pakistan and India and expressed appreciation for "the constructive efforts made by all countries to mediate and bring the two parties together to reach this agreement," according to the statement, which drew no immediate reaction from New Delhi.

Pakistan warns against demographic shifts

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted what he called "continuing" restrictions on political and civic space in the disputed territory alongside "attempts to alter its demographic, political, and cultural character." He emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized dispute under active UN Security Council consideration, adding that no domestic legislation or demographic manipulation could substitute for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination. The disputed Himalayan region has served as a primary point of contention between the nuclear-armed neighbors since 1947, with India and Pakistan having fought three full-scale wars — two explicitly over Kashmir in 1948 and 1965 — alongside the Kargil skirmish in 1999.

Titles :organization of islamic cooperationjammu and kashmirismail ould cheikh ahmedishaq darpakistanindiaun general assemblyyasin malik
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026