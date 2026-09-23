Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged to maintain pressure on Russia through coordinated international sanctions during her first formal meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, emphasizing Tokyo's solidarity with Kyiv as the war entered its fifth year.

Diplomatic Coordination

The roughly 20-minute meeting took place on Tuesday during the 81st session of the General Assembly at Kyiv's request, according to a senior Ukrainian official and Kyodo News. Takaichi told Zelenskyy that "Japan will work on Ukraine assistance and sanctions against Russia in coordination with the international community," underscoring Tokyo's commitment to multilateral pressure on Moscow.

"It is indispensable for countries to come together and support Ukraine so there would be fair and lasting peace as early as possible," Takaichi added, stressing the need for unified international backing. The Japanese premier noted that sustained coordination remains crucial as the conflict continues without a diplomatic breakthrough.

Reconstruction and Aid

Zelenskyy expressed confidence that peace would eventually come to Ukraine and urged Japanese companies to participate in post-war reconstruction efforts, noting that Tokyo's humanitarian and energy assistance had proven vital. The Ukrainian president credited international sanctions with demonstrating tangible effects against Moscow, stating that Kyiv would never forget Tokyo's support since the invasion began.