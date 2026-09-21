China's Foreign Ministry on Monday congratulated Russia on the conclusion of its parliamentary elections, describing the results as a reflection of the Russian people's will as preliminary counts showed the ruling United Russia party heading toward a constitutional majority.

Beijing backs vote outcome

Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters, "China congratulates Russia on the smooth conclusion of the Russian State Duma elections." He stated, "The elections are a major event in Russia's political calendar, the results of which represent will of the Russian people. China firmly supports their independent choice and stands ready to work with Russia to advance bilateral ties," according to the official transcript.

Ruling party secures commanding lead

Preliminary results released by the Central Election Commission showed United Russia had secured 57.83 percent of the vote with 93 percent of ballots processed by Monday morning. The figure marks an increase from the 49.82 percent the party secured in the 2021 parliamentary contest. United Russia candidates were also leading in 208 of the 225 single-member constituencies, positioning the party to hold a constitutional majority in the 450-seat chamber.

Ballot held amid war, Western criticism

The three-day ballot, held from September 18 to 20, marked Russia's first parliamentary election since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022. Turnout approached 57 percent, rising from 51.72 percent recorded four years ago, with more than 111 million voters eligible to cast ballots at polling stations and through remote electronic voting. Voting also took place in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine, a move rejected by Kyiv and condemned by Western governments.