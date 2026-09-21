Home
World
Asia
China says Russian election results 'represent will of the people'

China says Russian election results 'represent will of the people'

Yenişafak English AA
12:53, 21/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 13:05, 21/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
China says Russian election results 'represent will of the people'
AA
Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun congratulated Moscow on the conclusion of the three-day State Duma vote, stating that the outcome reflects the Russian people's independent choice as preliminary results showed the ruling United Russia party securing nearly 58 percent of the ballot.

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday congratulated Russia on the conclusion of its parliamentary elections, describing the results as a reflection of the Russian people's will as preliminary counts showed the ruling United Russia party heading toward a constitutional majority.

Beijing backs vote outcome

Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters, "China congratulates Russia on the smooth conclusion of the Russian State Duma elections." He stated, "The elections are a major event in Russia's political calendar, the results of which represent will of the Russian people. China firmly supports their independent choice and stands ready to work with Russia to advance bilateral ties," according to the official transcript.

Ruling party secures commanding lead

Preliminary results released by the Central Election Commission showed United Russia had secured 57.83 percent of the vote with 93 percent of ballots processed by Monday morning. The figure marks an increase from the 49.82 percent the party secured in the 2021 parliamentary contest. United Russia candidates were also leading in 208 of the 225 single-member constituencies, positioning the party to hold a constitutional majority in the 450-seat chamber.

Ballot held amid war, Western criticism

The three-day ballot, held from September 18 to 20, marked Russia's first parliamentary election since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022. Turnout approached 57 percent, rising from 51.72 percent recorded four years ago, with more than 111 million voters eligible to cast ballots at polling stations and through remote electronic voting. Voting also took place in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine, a move rejected by Kyiv and condemned by Western governments.

Titles :chinarussiastate duma electionsunited russiaguo jiakunukraine warbeijingmoscowchina-russia relations
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026