Home
World
Asia
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile toward East Sea

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile toward East Sea

Yenişafak English AA
12:13, 20/09/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile toward East Sea
File photo

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, with Japanese authorities confirming the projectile fell outside Tokyo's exclusive economic zone amid heightened regional tensions over a recent US-led naval drill condemned by Pyongyang.

Missile Launch

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, marking the latest in a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang amid heightened tensions over recent US-led naval exercises.

Seoul's military detected the projectile launch but did not immediately provide further technical details, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese authorities confirmed the object fell outside Tokyo's exclusive economic zone, Kyodo News reported.

Regional Tensions

The launch occurred days after Pyongyang condemned a US-led naval exercise involving South Korea and Japan that concluded earlier this month near Guam. The drill ran from August 29 to September 10 — maneuvers that North Korea characterized as provocative war games targeting the Korean Peninsula.

Washington and Seoul have intensified defense cooperation this year, conducting joint military exercises that Pyongyang describes as preparation for invasion. North Korea has not issued an immediate statement regarding Sunday's reported launch, according to regional security monitors.

Titles :north koreapyongyangsouth koreajapaneast seaballistic missilejoint chiefs of staffus-south korea drillsguam naval exercise
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026