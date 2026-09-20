North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile toward East Sea

Missile Launch

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, marking the latest in a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang amid heightened tensions over recent US-led naval exercises.

Seoul's military detected the projectile launch but did not immediately provide further technical details, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese authorities confirmed the object fell outside Tokyo's exclusive economic zone, Kyodo News reported.

Regional Tensions

The launch occurred days after Pyongyang condemned a US-led naval exercise involving South Korea and Japan that concluded earlier this month near Guam. The drill ran from August 29 to September 10 — maneuvers that North Korea characterized as provocative war games targeting the Korean Peninsula.

Washington and Seoul have intensified defense cooperation this year, conducting joint military exercises that Pyongyang describes as preparation for invasion. North Korea has not issued an immediate statement regarding Sunday's reported launch, according to regional security monitors.