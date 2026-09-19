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Türkiye condemns deadly terrorist attack on Pakistan mosque

Türkiye condemns deadly terrorist attack on Pakistan mosque

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02:05, 19/09/2026, Saturday
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Türkiye condemns deadly terrorist attack on Pakistan mosque
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The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned a suicide bombing near a mosque in northwestern Pakistan that killed at least 21 people including 16 police officers, praying for Allah's mercy on the victims and extending condolences to Islamabad.


The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned a "heinous" terrorist attack targeting a police compound near a mosque in northwestern Pakistan that killed at least 21 people and wounded more than 80 others during weekly prayers. In a written statement issued from Ankara, the ministry said: "We condemn the terrorist attack carried out during Friday prayers near a mosque in the city of Kohat, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province," noting that the violence erupted as worshippers gathered for weekly prayers.

"We pray for Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in this heinous terrorist attack and extend our condolences to the people of Pakistan," the ministry added, according to Anadolu Agency.

Suicide bomber targets police compound

The explosion occurred when an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the Old Police Lines gate in Kohat district, a senior police official told local broadcaster Geo News. The blast tore through the police facility adjacent to the mosque, leaving a crater outside the compound as midday prayers were underway.

Police said six "terrorists," including a suicide bomber, were also killed in the explosion. A clearance operation was underway at the site as authorities worked to secure the area following the assault.

Casualties include 16 police officers

At least 21 people — including five civilians and 16 police officers — were killed in the bombing, according to local media reports. More than 80 others were wounded in the attack, which took place in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border.

Titles :türkiyepakistankohatkhyber pakhtunkhwaterrorist attackturkish foreign ministrysuicide bombingankara
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