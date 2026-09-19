



Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu traveled to Denmark on Friday to attend the NATO Military Committee's meeting in Copenhagen, the General Staff said in a statement posted on NSosyal. The Chief of General Staff represents Türkiye at the alliance's highest military authority, which convenes regularly to discuss strategic defense policies and operational matters affecting member states.

During the visit, Bayraktaroglu held a private meeting with Türkiye's Ambassador to Denmark Burak Ozugergin at the embassy compound, according to the military statement. No further details regarding the substance of their discussions were disclosed by the General Staff.

NATO Military Committee

The NATO Military Committee serves as the principal military decision-making body within the alliance, comprising the chiefs of defense from all 32 member countries. The committee meets at least twice yearly to provide guidance on collective defense strategy, crisis response capabilities, and partnership frameworks, with Copenhagen hosting this session at NATO's Danish headquarters.

Bilateral engagement

The meeting between Bayraktaroglu and Ozugergin addressed bilateral defense cooperation and regional security developments, according to the General Staff. The visit follows a series of high-level military engagements between Türkiye and fellow NATO members throughout the year, with the alliance maintaining enhanced readiness posture across its eastern flank.