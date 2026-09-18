Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday launched the "Carpathian Eight" regional cooperation initiative, convening eight Central European nations to advance integrated transport networks, energy infrastructure and enhanced military mobility across the strategic mountain region.

Infrastructure and energy integration

Speaking at the inaugural summit hosted in Ukraine, Zelenskyy called for faster modernization of roads and railways alongside greater capacity to transport goods and improved military mobility to strengthen defense capabilities across member states. "We need to build more interconnectors between our energy systems," he said, urging investment in storage facilities, renewables, critical minerals and manufacturing cooperation. The Ukrainian leader noted that the Carpathian region already maintains robust cross-border trade and houses Ukraine's strategic gas storage facilities, which he described as among the largest in Europe.

Strategic economic gateway

Zelenskyy described the region as a natural European gateway for routes from the South Caucasus and Asia through the Black Sea, saying its shared climate, infrastructure and institutional challenges require joint action. He argued that the Carpathians have traditionally been viewed primarily in terms of tourism and local community support, but should now become a key driver of economic growth, investment and energy exports. He also urged the European Union to give the region a greater role in its policies and provide adequate resources to implement them.

Regional cooperation framework

The C8 format brings together Ukraine, Romania, Serbia, Poland, Slovakia, Czechia, Austria and Hungary alongside the European Union as a whole. Zelenskyy said the initiative would connect neighboring regions, complementing Ukraine's cooperation with the Baltic and Nordic countries, the Danube and Black Sea regions, and the Balkans.