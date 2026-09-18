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Italian F-2000 hit at Saudi air base, no casualties reported

Italian F-2000 hit at Saudi air base, no casualties reported

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15:03, 18/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 15:07, 18/09/2026, Friday
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Italian F-2000 hit at Saudi air base, no casualties reported
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Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced on Friday that an F-2000 aircraft was struck during attacks on Ta'if air base in Saudi Arabia, noting that no military personnel were injured while confirming that security protocols remain in place amid escalating regional tensions and renewed fighting in Yemen.


Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced on Friday that an Italian F-2000 aircraft was struck during attacks on Saudi Arabia's Ta'if air base, confirming that no military personnel were harmed in the incident. Crosetto noted he monitored the situation at the facility "which was the target of several attacks and where Italian personnel are present as part of Operation Inherent Resolve," according to ANSA news agency.

Damage assessment

He reaffirmed that no Italian military personnel were involved in the clashes. "During the attack, an Italian F-2000 aircraft was hit. It was inside the base, in a remote area. There is no other damage to vehicles or infrastructure used by our personnel," Crosetto said. He added that he requested further assessment of the evolving situation and the condition of their personnel.

Security measures

Crosetto stated that he had been reassured all security measures to protect military personnel were already in place. "The situation is being followed with the utmost attention, with the aim of ensuring the full protection of our personnel and operating with the necessary responsibility," he further said.

Regional context

Saudi Arabia has faced a series of missile and drone attacks attributed to the Houthis in recent days amid escalating regional tensions. Fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has intensified since early July, ending a period of relative calm that had largely held since a UN-brokered truce took effect in April 2022.

Titles :guido crosettoitalysaudi arabiataif air baseoperation inherent resolveyemenhouthisf-2000
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