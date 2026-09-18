The Israeli army pressed ahead with operations in southern Lebanon on Friday, shelling towns near the coast and advancing military vehicles inland as authorities in Beirut reported ongoing violations of a fragile US-brokered ceasefire framework.

Artillery fire and troop movements

Artillery rounds struck Mansouri and Majdal Zoun, with the sound of explosions heard in the coastal city of Tyre and surrounding areas, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported. Israeli military vehicles simultaneously advanced from Tiri toward the outskirts of Hadatha in the direction of Haris, located in the Bint Jbeil district, the agency added.

Diplomatic warnings

The attacks persist despite a framework agreement brokered by Washington in June that envisions a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of Lebanon’s army in evacuated areas. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated on Thursday that completing the deal’s implementation “and consolidating stability cannot be achieved amid continued Israeli attacks and violations.”

Israeli attacks have killed at least 4,386 people and wounded 12,407 others since March 2, Lebanese official figures show. The toll has risen steadily as artillery fire and ground movements persist across the border region.