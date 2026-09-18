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Tanker hit by 'unknown projectile' in Strait of Hormuz

Tanker hit by 'unknown projectile' in Strait of Hormuz

Elif Şanlı
11:14, 18/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 11:17, 18/09/2026, Friday
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Tanker hit by 'unknown projectile' in Strait of Hormuz
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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, sparking a fire that was later extinguished, adding that all crew members are safe and urging vessels to remain vigilant while authorities probe the incident.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center said Friday that a tanker was struck by "an unknown projectile" in the Strait of Hormuz, sparking a fire onboard that was later extinguished, according to a statement released through social media platform X. The maritime watchdog provided no immediate information regarding the vessel's identity or flag state.

The UKMTO confirmed that the blaze "has since been extinguished," adding that "all crew are reported safe and environmental impact is unconfirmed at present." No further details were immediately available regarding the circumstances of the attack or potential casualties beyond the crew safety confirmation.

Maritime warning issued

The center called on vessels transiting the strategic waterway to exercise caution and "report any suspicious activity to UKMTO while authorities investigate." The incident underscores persistent security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil and gas shipments.

Titles :strait of hormuzuk maritime trade operationsukmtotanker attackmaritime securitygulf shippingoil tanker
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