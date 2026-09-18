



The Israeli army conducted airstrikes, artillery shelling and bulldozing operations across southern Lebanon on Thursday, hitting residential areas in Tyre, Nabatieh, Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil districts. Israeli drones also flew at low altitude over Beirut, its southern suburbs and the Hermel district, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

In Tyre district, warplanes carried out multiple strikes on Al-Mansouri, targeting homes and infrastructure while artillery shelled the town and neighboring Wadi al-Aziyeh, the agency reported. Israeli forces also burned homes in Zawtar al-Sharqiyeh and detonated explosives in Yahmar al-Shaqif and Aita al-Shaab, while machine-gun fire was reported near Qabrikha in Marjayoun district.

Aoun warns Paris talks face obstruction

Speaking in Paris during a preparatory meeting for an international conference to support the Lebanese army, President Joseph Aoun said the ongoing assaults and occupation of parts of Lebanese territory are obstructing the full implementation of the “framework formula” agreed with Israel. “Lebanon has fulfilled its commitments, but completing the implementation of this commitment and consolidating stability cannot be achieved amid continued Israeli attacks and violations and the occupation of parts of Lebanese territory,” he said.

Aoun emphasized that the tripartite framework reached in Washington is intended to end the war and move toward a new phase of security and stability. “The army’s role is expanding, particularly in southern Lebanon, where it is required to strengthen the state’s presence, extend its authority and protect stability amid continued Israeli attacks and violations,” he added.

Washington agreement stalls amid rising toll

Lebanon and Israel signed a US-sponsored framework agreement on June 26 providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in vacated areas. Despite the deal, Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon — some seized during recent military operations and others held for decades — while pressing attacks that have killed thousands since October 2023.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said Thursday that Israeli attacks between March 2 and Sept. 17 killed 4,386 people and injured 12,407 others. The overall death toll since Oct. 8, 2023 has reached 8,953 killed and 30,643 injured, according to NNA.