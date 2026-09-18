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Israeli forces enter southern Syria with nine military vehicles

Israeli forces enter southern Syria with nine military vehicles

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15:02, 18/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 15:06, 18/09/2026, Friday
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Israeli forces enter southern Syria with nine military vehicles
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Local media reported that nine Israeli military vehicles entered the Wadi al-Raqad area in southern Daraa province on Friday, marking the latest cross-border incursion as Damascus demands Tel Aviv's withdrawal from positions occupied following the December regime collapse.


Israeli military vehicles entered the Wadi al-Raqad area in Syria's southern Daraa province on Friday in the latest cross-border operation by Tel Aviv's forces, local media reported. Syria's Al-Ikhbariya television stated that nine army vehicles pushed into the countryside location without specifying the nature of their activities.

The Yarmouk Basin area has witnessed repeated Israeli military movements in recent months, and Friday's operation comes amid heightened tensions in the region following the collapse of the previous government.

Post-regime occupation

Israeli forces have carried out multiple incursions into southern Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government on Dec. 8, 2024. Tel Aviv announced the abrogation of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement following the regime collapse and subsequently occupied the Syrian buffer zone.

Damascus has demanded that Israel withdraw to the positions it held before December 8 and has reaffirmed its commitment to the 1974 accord. The status of the occupied territories remains a point of contention between the two capitals.

Titles :israelsyriadaraawadi al-raqadisraeli militarybashar al-assadtel aviv1974 disengagement agreementmiddle east
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