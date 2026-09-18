Thailand's newly appointed ambassador to Ankara, Chaturont Chaiyakam, has outlined an ambitious roadmap to elevate bilateral relations to strategic partnership status by 2028, citing defense industry cooperation as a top priority as the two countries approach the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties established in 1958. Speaking to Anadolu after presenting his credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sept. 8, the envoy noted that current trade volumes of approximately $2 billion annually remain below potential and that Bangkok hopes to upgrade the joint economic commission to foreign minister level. Preliminary meetings for the upgraded commission are expected in early 2027, paving the way for discussions on political, economic and geopolitical cooperation.

Cultural connections and tourism

Despite limited historical interaction between the two peoples, Chaturont highlighted striking cultural parallels discovered upon taking up his post, recalling that Turkish wedding traditions — particularly the custom of escorting the bride from her family home — mirror practices in Thailand. "Your hospitality, your family values are also very similar to Thai people. Even the food sharing, that's also very unique for our culture," he said, adding that he was pleasantly surprised by Türkiye's development in the automotive and electronics sectors since his first visit 15 years ago for an Asian security summit in Istanbul.

Defense cooperation and ASEAN

The ambassador confirmed that defense industry collaboration sits at the forefront of the bilateral agenda, with a delegation from the Royal Thai Navy scheduled to visit in November to examine potential joint projects with Turkish defense firms. Chaturont emphasized that Türkiye's recent designation as an ASEAN Dialogue Partner — finalized at the July 21 Foreign Ministers' Meeting — would provide additional momentum for engagement, noting that "For Thailand, I think it will give the impetus for both countries to strengthen the relationship."

Aviation links between the two hubs have expanded significantly, with Turkish Airlines operating at least four daily flights to Bangkok and Thai Airways maintaining daily services to Istanbul. The envoy noted that visitor numbers from Thailand to destinations such as Cappadocia and Antalya remain low and require greater promotion, acknowledging that he has sampled local cuisine including kebabs and hummus while attempting to learn Turkish beyond the phrase "merhaba asker" he heard while presenting his credentials.