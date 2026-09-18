At least six students were killed and 17 others injured on Friday when a gunman opened fire at Banga National High School in the southern Philippine province of South Cotabato, with the suspected shooter — believed to be a student — among the deceased, according to the country's Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Attack details

The shooting erupted at the school in Banga town, prompting immediate suspension of classes at all levels across the municipality, the Banga Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said. The suspected gunman died during the incident, GMA Network reported.

Government response

The Department of Education said it was "deeply concerned" by the violence and was coordinating with school officials, local authorities, and law enforcement agencies to establish the circumstances. "Our immediate priority is the safety and well-being of our learners, teachers, and school personnel," the department said, adding that psychological first aid and mental health support would be made available to those affected. Officials urged the public to refrain from circulating unverified information while authorities investigate the shooting.

Pattern of campus violence

Friday's attack came exactly one month after a shooting at Ateneo de Zamboanga University in the southern Philippines left two students dead, including the student gunman, on Aug. 18. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the latest incident.