An explosion near an old police complex in Pakistan's northwestern Kohat district wounded several people on Friday as congregational worshippers gathered for weekly prayers at the facility, according to Geo News. The blast occurred at the Police Lines compound during the religious observance. Security forces immediately sealed off roads leading to the incident site.

Emergency services transferred the wounded to local health facilities for treatment while authorities maintained cordons around the area, the broadcaster added. The extent of damage to the complex remained unclear.

Balochistan operations

In a separate development, Pakistani security forces killed seven militants during two distinct operations in southwestern Balochistan province, state-run Radio Pakistan reported. The operations targeted militant hideouts in the restive region.