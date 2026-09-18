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Türkiye and Italy discuss strengthening economic partnership in Rome

Türkiye and Italy discuss strengthening economic partnership in Rome

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23:22, 18/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 23:30, 18/09/2026, Friday
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Türkiye and Italy discuss strengthening economic partnership in Rome
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Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat met with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and business leaders in Rome on Friday to discuss integrated supply chains and joint manufacturing opportunities across strategic sectors including automotive, defense, and energy.


Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat met with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and business leaders in Rome on Friday to discuss enhancing bilateral economic ties, emphasizing that the two nations serve as key components of a joint manufacturing ecosystem rather than mere commercial partners. The round-table meeting focused on integrated supply chains across automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, logistics, manufacturing, textiles, and machinery.

Bolat said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that preserving strong production networks is vital for the competitiveness of both Türkiye and Europe within the EU Customs Union framework. He noted that the automotive industry represents a particularly significant area of collaboration, with both countries deeply integrated into shared supply chains.

Investment flows and third-country ventures

Italian foreign direct investment in Türkiye has reached $4 billion across 1,645 companies, while Turkish investments in Italy have surpassed $1 billion, according to the meeting brief. Participants explored opportunities for joint ventures in third countries alongside deeper cooperation in future-focused fields such as green energy, digitalization, space, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare.

The discussions underscored the complementary nature of the two economies, with officials highlighting how integrated production networks benefit industrial competitiveness across both nations. Bolat stated that the partnership extends beyond traditional trade relationships into complex manufacturing collaborations.

Strategic partnership under Erdogan leadership

Bolat added that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the two historic strategic partners will continue to advance their complementary economic partnership. The minister emphasized that Ankara and Rome are positioned to expand their cooperation framework amid evolving global trade dynamics.

Titles :omer bolatantonio tajanirecep tayyip erdoganitalyrometradeinvestmentautomotiveeu customs unionmanufacturing
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