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The Bangsamoro election is over. Why are tanks still in the streets of Cotabato City?

The Bangsamoro election is over. Why are tanks still in the streets of Cotabato City?

15:28, 19/09/2026, Saturday
Yeni Şafak
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The Bangsamoro election is over. Why are tanks still in the streets of Cotabato City?
The Bangsamoro election is over. Why are tanks still in the streets of Cotabato City?

Five days after the historic first Bangsamoro parliamentary elections, residents of Cotabato City continue to witness a heavy security presence across the city, with military personnel and vehicles visible in several communities and reports of continuing helicopter activity adding to public concern.

The security buildup surrounding the September 14 election was extensive. More than 20,000 military and police personnel were deployed across the Bangsamoro, while the Armed Forces of the Philippines deployed Sabrah light tanks, ATMOS 155mm artillery systems, armored personnel carriers, Black Hawk helicopters and T129 ATAK attack helicopters as part of its election security operations.

The images now circulating from Cotabato City—many shared by ordinary residents—offer only a glimpse of the broader security deployment. Soldiers can be seen moving through residential streets, while military vehicles and checkpoints have become highly visible parts of the city’s post-election landscape.

For a city that has lived through decades of armed conflict, however, the presence of heavy military equipment carries a significance beyond its stated security purpose.

Before the election, peace advocates and civil society groups had already warned that the large-scale deployment of troops and heavy weaponry could create fear among communities. MindaNews reported concerns that the military presence could evoke memories of past wars, while one peace advocate warned that the election should not create an “impression of war or armed conflict.”

Those concerns became particularly significant after violence struck Cotabato City immediately before and during the election. COMELEC reported four deaths and 19 injuries from election-related incidents across BARMM, including a deadly shooting in Cotabato City that left three people dead and 15 wounded.

The military and police have since begun wrapping up their election-security operations, with authorities saying the deployment was intended to protect voters and maintain peace during the historic polls.

Yet for residents, the question extends beyond whether security forces are present.

Do people feel safe?

For communities that have endured years of conflict, the sight of tanks, armed troops and military aircraft can carry memories of a past they hoped the Bangsamoro peace process would leave behind.

The first parliamentary election was meant to represent a new chapter in Bangsamoro self-government. The challenge now is ensuring that the transition is accompanied not only by political institutions, but also by a sense of security that civilians can actually feel in their streets and communities.

Because peace is not measured only by the absence of fighting. It is also measured by whether ordinary people feel safe enough to live without fear.

Titles :bangsamoroelectionvotetanksMuslimBangsamoro Autonomous Region
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