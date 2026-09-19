The death toll from a suicide bombing targeting a police compound in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province rose to 24 on Saturday after three more officers succumbed to wounds sustained during Friday prayers, a senior hospital official said.

Vehicle-borne assault

The explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the gate of the Old Police Lines compound in Kohat district as worshippers gathered for weekly prayers, creating a crater outside a mosque within the facility. Police reported that six assailants, including the suicide bomber, were killed in the coordinated assault that targeted officers at prayer. Tahir Ali Shah, the top official at Kohat District Hospital, confirmed the updated casualty figures, noting that 18 of the deceased were police officers while six were civilians.

Diplomatic condemnation

In a separate incident within the same province, another suicide bomber struck a Special Branch police building during an exchange of gunfire, according to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's police chief. Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi condemned the assault on the police compound, stating on X that Afghanistan "deems attacks on holy places an unjustifiable and condemnable act, and expresses its profound sympathy with the families of the victims of this tragic incident."

Counter-operations

Pakistani security forces killed seven militants in two operations in the southwestern province of Balochistan, state-run Radio Pakistan reported. The raids occurred as authorities continue operations against militant networks following the deadly Kohat attack.