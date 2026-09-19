Home
World
America
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng set for economic talks in Washington

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng set for economic talks in Washington

Yenişafak English AA
13:13, 19/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 13:25, 19/09/2026, Saturday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng set for economic talks in Washington
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng

China's Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived in Washington on Saturday for high-level economic negotiations with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, as the world's two largest economies seek to manage trade disputes totaling $414.7 billion in annual volume.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived in Washington on Saturday to lead economic and trade consultations with senior US officials, China's Commerce Ministry announced, as bilateral tensions persist between the world's two largest economies.

High-level economic consultations

He Lifeng is scheduled to remain in the United States through Wednesday, engaging in substantive discussions on trade matters of mutual concern with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The Commerce Ministry in Beijing confirmed the delegation's arrival on Saturday, noting that the talks would address specific economic issues affecting both nations' commercial interests. Chinese officials have emphasized their commitment to stabilizing trade relations amid ongoing disputes over tariffs and market access policies.

Diplomatic backdrop

The economic mission comes ahead of an anticipated White House summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for September 24, according to diplomatic sources familiar with the planning. Bilateral trade between the two economic powers reached an estimated $414.7 billion in 2025, underscoring the high stakes of the current negotiations in Washington. The visit marks the latest high-level effort to manage commercial tensions that have characterized relations between Washington and Beijing over recent months.

Titles :he lifengscott bessentjamieson greerchina-us tradewashingtonbeijingdonald trumpxi jinpingus treasury departmentbilateral trade
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026