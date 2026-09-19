Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived in Washington on Saturday to lead economic and trade consultations with senior US officials, China's Commerce Ministry announced, as bilateral tensions persist between the world's two largest economies.

High-level economic consultations

He Lifeng is scheduled to remain in the United States through Wednesday, engaging in substantive discussions on trade matters of mutual concern with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The Commerce Ministry in Beijing confirmed the delegation's arrival on Saturday, noting that the talks would address specific economic issues affecting both nations' commercial interests. Chinese officials have emphasized their commitment to stabilizing trade relations amid ongoing disputes over tariffs and market access policies.

Diplomatic backdrop

The economic mission comes ahead of an anticipated White House summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for September 24, according to diplomatic sources familiar with the planning. Bilateral trade between the two economic powers reached an estimated $414.7 billion in 2025, underscoring the high stakes of the current negotiations in Washington. The visit marks the latest high-level effort to manage commercial tensions that have characterized relations between Washington and Beijing over recent months.