Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday that negotiations with the United States are progressing toward a comprehensive trade agreement following a "very good" call with President Donald Trump earlier this week, citing advances in discussions over tariff reductions and regional supply chains.

High-level diplomatic engagement

Speaking at a news conference in Mexico City, Sheinbaum stated that she and Trump held extensive discussions on Wednesday, with Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco and Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard also participating in the conversation. "Progress is being made toward a potential agreement between us, Mexico, and the United States," she said, adding that specific details would remain confidential until a final deal is reached.

USMCA review and tariff disputes

The negotiations center on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement — or USMCA — which governs trilateral trade relations, with Mexico seeking lower US tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles while addressing rules of origin for products containing non-North American components. Washington has pushed for stronger regional sourcing requirements, while Mexico aims to preserve its access to the American market and protect integrated production chains that have developed under the pact.

During the third round of talks held in July, officials discussed economic security, labor standards, agriculture and electronic payment services alongside industrial goods. Trump said Thursday that he was considering changes to trade relations with Mexico, adding uncertainty to the process, while Sheinbaum has repeatedly emphasized that Mexico will defend its sovereignty and protect domestic workers and investment throughout the negotiations.