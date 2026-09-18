



US President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is banning cable news networks CNN and MS NOW and website Politico from the White House, accusing the major outlets of reporting "fake news" about his administration. "I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico ... from the White House as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!" Trump said in a statement on TruthSocial.

Corruption allegations against Politico

Trump specifically alleged that Politico had received "an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription" from the US government under former President Joe Biden in order to keep the outlet financially viable. "Seems like corruption to me!" he said, adding that media outlets should not be permitted to publish fabrications when covering the presidency or the administration.

Warning to additional outlets

The president indicated that further restrictions would target other media organizations in the coming days. "Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow," he added.

Outlets remain silent

CNN, MS NOW, and Politico did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the president's announcement on Friday evening. Representatives from the three organizations maintained silence as Trump vowed to expand the ban to other newsrooms he accused of publishing misleading coverage.