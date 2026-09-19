US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the United States has entered into a permanent security agreement with Denmark and Greenland, granting Washington indefinite control over the island's defense infrastructure at no cost to American taxpayers. Speaking from Hamilton, Canada, the president said the deal addresses what he described as long-standing strategic concerns regarding the Arctic territory, declaring the arrangement has "no end" and will be cherished by the American people.

'Infinite Life' Agreement

In a detailed post on his Truth Social platform, Trump characterized the pact as an "'Infinite Life' Agreement," stating that it addresses "ALL of our many U.S. concerns." "This is an 'Infinite Life' Agreement, there is no end! We are very honored and proud of what has just taken place, and everything agreed to today will be cherished by the American People." He added: "This is a dream come true for the United States of America, one that is very important, historic, and special," noting that "There will be NO COST to the United States! At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America."

Military Expansion and Restrictions

The president said Washington will "immediately begin the process of developing a large Military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland, of which there are many," and pledged to work closely with local populations on development and construction projects. "We will work with the people of Greenland in its development and construction," he noted. "No U.S. adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval." The president confirmed that his administration worked directly with representatives of both Denmark and Greenland to secure these permanent rights.

Strategic Context

Trump asserted that previous administrations had recognized Greenland's strategic importance for over a century but failed to act, declaring: "For over 100 years, Presidents have known the strategic importance of Greenland, but NONE of them were able to do anything about it. I am proud to be the President that permanently and conclusively addressed this very important situation." He stated that the US looks forward to working with the people of Denmark and Greenland toward a "magnificent future" with respect to the "highly strategic, parcel of land," adding, "We will be very protective of it!" The announcement marks a significant shift from earlier Danish and Greenlandic rejections of US overtures regarding the autonomous Danish territory, with leaders in both Copenhagen and Nuuk previously maintaining that the island "is not for sale."