



US President Donald Trump said in a phone interview with NewsNation that Iran is actively seeking to reach an agreement with the United States as he considers whether to launch additional military strikes against the Islamic Republic. The president made the remarks as the war between Washington and Tehran entered its seventh month, with Trump recently stating that he is nearing a critical decision on whether to carry out another major attack against the country.

Trump was questioned during the interview about his recent remarks that he was weighing whether to "annihilate" Iran. "We'll see what happens," he said. Asked what he expects Tehran to do before he makes a decision, Trump said Iran is interested in reaching a deal to end the hostilities, noting that he believes the country is "losing in every way" both financially and militarily.

Contacts with Yemen's Houthis

Trump also said the United States is in talks with Yemen's Houthi group, suggesting that the militants "would like to see if we can make a deal." The revelation comes amid continued regional tensions linked to the broader conflict.

"Right now, they want to make a deal," Trump said regarding Iran, adding that "If the deal's not a correct deal, then I wouldn't even think about it." The US-Iran war has stretched into its seventh month since hostilities began earlier this year. Trump has recently expressed hope that the conflict is approaching an end, while maintaining that he remains prepared to order further strikes if a satisfactory agreement cannot be reached.