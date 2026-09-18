Home
Economy
Automotive
Volkswagen recalls 208,000 vehicles in US over steering defect

Volkswagen recalls 208,000 vehicles in US over steering defect

Yenişafak English AA
23:25, 18/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 23:35, 18/09/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Volkswagen recalls 208,000 vehicles in US over steering defect
AA
In this photo illustration, the Volkswagen logo is seen in Ankara, Turkiye on September 17, 2026.

German automaker Volkswagen is recalling 208,724 vehicles in the United States due to a steering system defect that could result in a loss of vehicle control, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said, noting that authorized dealers will replace the faulty component free of charge.

German automaker Volkswagen is recalling 208,724 vehicles in the United States over a steering system defect that could result in a loss of vehicle control, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said this week.

Affected Models

The recall covers specific model years of the Volkswagen Tiguan compact SUV, the larger Atlas crossover, and the luxury Audi Q3, the regulator said. The affected units include certain 2018 Tiguan models, 2018-2019 Atlas vehicles, and 2019-2021 Q3 crossovers sold in the US market.

Defect Details

The safety issue centers on a mounting bolt that attaches the steering rack to the vehicle subframe, which may corrode and fracture over time. If the bolt breaks, the steering rack housing itself could fracture, leading to a sudden loss of steering control and increasing the risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA filing.

Remedy and Timeline

Authorized Volkswagen and Audi dealers will replace the right-side mounting bolt on the steering rack at no cost to owners, the administration noted. Owner notification letters are scheduled to be mailed on November 10, with the recall filed under NHTSA campaign number 26V590000 and Volkswagen codes 48LG and 48VT.

Titles :volkswagenaudi q3vw atlasvw tiguannhtsaautomotive recallsteering defectunited states
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026