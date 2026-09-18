German automaker Volkswagen is recalling 208,724 vehicles in the United States over a steering system defect that could result in a loss of vehicle control, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said this week.

Affected Models

The recall covers specific model years of the Volkswagen Tiguan compact SUV, the larger Atlas crossover, and the luxury Audi Q3, the regulator said. The affected units include certain 2018 Tiguan models, 2018-2019 Atlas vehicles, and 2019-2021 Q3 crossovers sold in the US market.

Defect Details

The safety issue centers on a mounting bolt that attaches the steering rack to the vehicle subframe, which may corrode and fracture over time. If the bolt breaks, the steering rack housing itself could fracture, leading to a sudden loss of steering control and increasing the risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA filing.

Remedy and Timeline

Authorized Volkswagen and Audi dealers will replace the right-side mounting bolt on the steering rack at no cost to owners, the administration noted. Owner notification letters are scheduled to be mailed on November 10, with the recall filed under NHTSA campaign number 26V590000 and Volkswagen codes 48LG and 48VT.