Trump signs Russia sanctions bill honoring Graham





US President Donald Trump on Friday signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law, the White House announced. The legislation imposes primary and secondary sanctions against Moscow and extends existing measures targeting Tehran, marking a significant escalation in Washington's economic pressure campaign.

The House of Representatives passed the bill on Wednesday following Senate approval last month by an 86-11 vote. Lawmakers from both parties backed the measure, which honors the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and his long-standing advocacy for tougher policies toward the Kremlin.

Sanctions provisions

The act targets Russian officials, oligarchs, their family members and foreign persons facilitating the war in Ukraine, alongside Russian banks and financial institutions. It also grants the president authority to levy targeted tariffs on goods from nations purchasing the vast majority of Russian oil and gas or enabling sanctions evasion schemes.

In addition to the Russia measures, the legislation extends current sanctions on Iran, maintaining restrictions on Tehran's economic activities. The comprehensive package reflects bipartisan congressional demands for sustained pressure against both governments.

Kyiv's welcome

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday welcomed Trump’s decision to sign the legislation, calling it "critically important" and noting that Graham had repeatedly visited Ukraine while advocating for economic pressure on Moscow. "The best way to honor Lindsey’s memory will be to implement the provisions of this law fully and swiftly. And the best reward for everyone helping us put pressure on Russia to end its war will be peace," Zelenskyy said on the social media platform X.