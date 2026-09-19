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Greenland, Denmark, US poised to sign Arctic security agreement

Greenland, Denmark, US poised to sign Arctic security agreement

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10:08, 19/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 12:55, 19/09/2026, Saturday
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Greenland, Denmark, US poised to sign Arctic security agreement
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The governments of Greenland, Denmark and the United States expect to sign a trilateral agreement next week in New York to strengthen security cooperation in the Arctic and North Atlantic region, Copenhagen announced Friday, noting parliamentary approval is required before entry into force.

Greenland, Denmark and the United States expect to sign a trilateral agreement next week in New York to strengthen security cooperation in the Arctic and North Atlantic region, the Danish prime minister's office announced on Friday.

Greenlandic leadership welcomes deal

Greenlandic government Chairman Jens-Frederik Nielsen said the prospective accord represents a significant step for regional stability. "It is encouraging that we are close to concluding an agreement that safeguards and strengthens security for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, the United States and the Western alliance," he said, noting that the pact "recognizes Greenland's interests and our place in international cooperation." Nielsen added that the arrangement ultimately benefits all parties involved.

Danish premier highlights sovereignty

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen welcomed the upcoming signature, stating the agreement would reinforce common security across the region. "I am pleased that there is the prospect of a good agreement" for all three governments, she said, emphasizing that the deal strengthens security for NATO and Europe. The accord also "recognizes the Kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination," Frederiksen added.

Legislative process ahead

The three governments plan to formalize the deal on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session. Once signed, the agreement must undergo parliamentary procedures in the respective capitals before entering into force, according to the statement from Copenhagen. The timing coincides with heightened international attention on Arctic security and strategic interests in the North Atlantic.

Titles :greenlanddenmarkunited statesarctic securitymette frederiksenjens-frederik nielsennatoun general assembly
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