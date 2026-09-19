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US approves $2.68B air defense sale to Ukraine

US approves $2.68B air defense sale to Ukraine

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10:03, 19/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 12:54, 19/09/2026, Saturday
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US approves $2.68B air defense sale to Ukraine
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The US State Department on Friday approved a possible $2.68 billion foreign military sale to Ukraine for air defense development upgrades including S-300 clone missiles and counter-drone radars, with Ukraine set to finance the deal through European contributions and US Foreign Military Financing appropriated under the previous administration.


The US State Department announced on Friday that it had approved a potential $2.68 billion foreign military sale to Ukraine for air defense development upgrades and related equipment. The proposed deal, which requires congressional notification, includes missiles, radar systems, and logistics support designed to enhance Ukraine's ability to counter aerial threats.

Military hardware package

Ukraine requested S-300 clone missiles, GAM-67 missiles, range-extended air defense laser-guided rocket missile systems, launcher modification kits, and counter-drone radars, according to the notification sent to Congress. The package also includes erectable mast trailers, spare parts, software, and engineering and logistics support services.

Financing arrangement

If concluded, Ukraine would finance the purchase through European contributions and US Foreign Military Financing appropriated under the previous administration, the department said. The funds will count as a US contribution to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund via 1:1 reimbursement.

Strategic justification

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political and economic progress in Europe," the State Department said. The department noted that the sale would improve Ukraine's ability to meet current and future threats. It added that the transfer "will not alter the basic military balance in the region" and would require no additional US personnel in Ukraine.

Titles :ukraineus state departmentair defenses-300 missilesforeign military saleukraine reconstruction investment fundpentagoncongress
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