



Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday stated that Moscow harbors no aggressive intentions toward European countries and is prepared to restore relations with its neighbors, accusing some European leaders of preparing for war with Russia under the pretext of the Ukraine conflict.

Speaking at a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission, Putin dismissed allegations of Russian hostility toward Europe. "I want to state once again: Russia has no aggressive intentions toward Europe or European countries," he said. "There are simply no grounds for this whatsoever. We are ready for cooperation and for restoring relations with our European neighbors."

Warnings over Baltic Sea maneuvers

The Russian leader criticized European military exercises in the Baltic Sea, alleging they included preparations to seize civilian vessels despite public commitments to international law. "They constantly talk about defending international law and upholding its norms, yet they prepare to seize civilian vessels," Putin said, adding that Moscow would respond if necessary. "Let us live in peace -- otherwise, we, too, will be forced to respond."

State Armament Program priorities

Putin outlined priorities for Russia's new State Armament Program, identifying the strengthening of the country's nuclear triad as the "absolute priority" to guarantee sovereignty and maintain global power balance. He noted that 92% of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces are already equipped with modern weapons, with the program also focusing on air defense, unmanned systems, precision-strike weapons and the completion of an orbital satellite constellation to enhance reconnaissance and command capabilities.