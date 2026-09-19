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Russia claims capturing 5,300 sq km, 220 settlements in Ukraine

Russia claims capturing 5,300 sq km, 220 settlements in Ukraine

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13:10, 19/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 13:23, 19/09/2026, Saturday
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Russia claims capturing 5,300 sq km, 220 settlements in Ukraine
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The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces have seized more than 5,300 square kilometers and over 220 settlements in Ukraine since the beginning of the year, while continuing operations to establish a security zone in the northeastern border regions of Sumy and Kharkiv.


Russia's Defense Ministry on Saturday claimed that Moscow's forces have seized more than 5,300 square kilometers and over 220 settlements in Ukraine since the beginning of the year. The ministry said more than 670 square kilometers and 27 settlements came under Russian control during September alone, marking a significant monthly advance.

It stated that troops were continuing operations to establish a security zone in border areas of Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Russian forces reduced Ukrainian-controlled territory in northeastern Kharkiv by 152 square kilometers since Sept. 5 and captured nine settlements, the ministry said.

Border operations

It noted that Ukrainian forces had suffered approximately 700 personnel losses in the region during the same period. In the Zaporizhzhia region, troops are advancing toward the city along a broad front and have taken four settlements since the beginning of September, the ministry stated.

Fighting is continuing in central areas of Orikhiv, while the most intense battles are taking place on the approaches to the Kramatorsk-Sloviansk agglomeration near Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka, with street fighting underway in central Dobropillia. The ministry said forces were "successfully" conducting combat operations to take Oskil, Krymky and Studenok, while clearing operations were underway in residential areas of Krasnyi Lyman and Sviatohirsk.

Information campaign accusations

It accused Kyiv of conducting an "aggressive information campaign" with the support of Western media and military experts to portray Ukrainian battlefield actions as major successes. Ukraine has yet to respond to the latest Russian claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.

Titles :russiaukrainerussian defense ministryukraine warzaporizhzhia regionkharkiv regionsumy regionkramatorsksloviansk
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