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Iranian and Pakistani FMs discuss regional tensions amid Hormuz crisis

Iranian and Pakistani FMs discuss regional tensions amid Hormuz crisis

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17:03, 19/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 17:13, 19/09/2026, Saturday
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Iranian and Pakistani FMs discuss regional tensions amid Hormuz crisis
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar held telephone talks on Saturday to discuss regional developments and matters of mutual interest, as diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing US-Iran military conflict remain stalled amid tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.


Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar by telephone on Saturday to discuss regional developments and matters of mutual interest, according to Tasnim. The conversation took place as diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing US-Iran military conflict remain stalled.

Regional tensions

Tensions across the Middle East have intensified since February, when the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks against Iran — prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone strikes targeting American bases throughout the region. The conflict has disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments.

Failed mediation

Islamabad previously served as a mediator between Washington and Tehran in June, helping secure an agreement to end hostilities. That deal later collapsed over disagreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz, according to diplomatic sources.

Titles :abbas araghchiishaq dariranpakistanstrait of hormuzus-iran conflictislamabadmiddle east diplomacy
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