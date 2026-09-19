The Yemeni government announced on Saturday that seven Houthi members, including a senior commander, were killed in fierce clashes near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in southwestern Yemen, according to Anadolu Agency. Deputy Information Minister Abdulbasit al-Qaedi identified the slain commander as Firaq Mohsen al-Assar, who died alongside six aides on the strategically important Kahboub front.

Senior commander slain

In a statement posted on X, al-Qaedi confirmed that al-Assar and his companions were killed during recent fighting. Houthi officials did not immediately respond to the claim, though activists close to the movement posted messages mourning the commander without elaborating on the circumstances of his death.

Renewed hostilities

The Kahboub front — mountainous terrain overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait — has witnessed intensified combat between government forces and Houthi fighters in recent days. Since early July, hostilities have flared across Marib, Al-Jawf, Taiz, Lahj and Al-Bayda provinces, marking a sharp escalation after years of relative calm.

Protracted civil war

Yemen has remained mired in civil conflict since the Houthis captured Sanaa and surrounding provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to support the internationally recognized government, while the group has recently announced territorial gains and targeted Saudi energy infrastructure.