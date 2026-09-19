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Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanon despite US deal

Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanon despite US deal

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17:08, 19/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 17:16, 19/09/2026, Saturday
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Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanon despite US deal
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Smoke rises into the sky following Israeli attack targeting Ali al-Taher forest area and the nearby town of Kfar Roummane in Nabatieh, Lebanon on September 13, 2026.

Israeli warplanes struck the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon on Saturday, hitting an ambulance team responding to earlier blasts as ongoing violations of a US-mediated withdrawal framework continue to undermine the June 26 ceasefire agreement.


Israeli warplanes carried out fresh airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Saturday, targeting the Old Square neighborhood of Nabatieh al-Fawqa and striking an ambulance team responding to the initial attacks, state media reported. The Lebanese National News Agency said two separate strikes hit the town's Old Square area, with a third targeting emergency responders as they attempted to reach the wounded. Information regarding casualties was not immediately available.

US-brokered deal faces repeated violations

The attacks occurred despite a US-sponsored framework agreement signed on June 26, which calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army. Israel has continued to occupy multiple positions in southern Lebanon while maintaining forces more than 10 kilometers inside the border region.

Conflict toll mounts

Israeli forces have conducted operations against Lebanon since early March, killing nearly 4,400 people and injuring over 12,300 others while displacing more than 1 million residents, according to Lebanese authorities. The occupation includes territories held for decades alongside areas seized during the 2023-2024 conflict.

Titles :israellebanonnabatieh al-fawqaisraeli airstrikesus-mediated deallebanon warmiddle east conflictisraeli occupation
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