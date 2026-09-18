



Syrian security officials on Friday announced the arrest of five high-ranking air force officers who served under the deposed Bashar al-Assad regime, charging the commanders with involvement in planning and executing airstrikes on populated areas during the country's long-running civil war. Col. Abdul Aal Mohammad Abdul Aal, head of Internal Security in the coastal Tartous province, told the Syrian Arab News Agency that specialized units carried out coordinated operations alongside the Anti-Terrorism Directorate to apprehend the suspects. The detainees were identified as Maj. Gen. Mohammad Fajr Ali, Brig. Gen. pilot Abdullah Ali Mualla, Col. pilot Nidal Hussein Saleh, Col. Mohammad Ali Salim and Lt. Col. pilot Talib Abdul Karim Hassan.

Investigations and military records indicated that the five officers, each according to his position and responsibilities, participated in planning, directing and carrying out intensive strikes on residential neighborhoods, Abdul Aal said. The attacks resulted in the destruction of critical infrastructure, forced displacement of civilians and extensive casualties across multiple cities and towns, with aircraft and air bases used to conduct bombardments that caused large numbers of deaths and injuries during the former government's rule.

Previous detentions

On Sept. 10, Latakia Internal Security Commander Col. Abdulaziz al-Ahmad announced the arrest of nine additional pilots following surveillance operations and intelligence gathering in the province. He said the detainees had participated, according to the investigations and available information, in "numerous crimes and violations against the Syrian people," exploiting their military positions and expertise in combat and helicopter aviation to conduct attacks that inflicted extensive damage on urban centers and displaced residents.

Syrian authorities periodically announce the arrest of individuals accused of committing violations against civilians since opposition forces entered Damascus and toppled the Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024. The conflict began in March 2011 when anti-government protests escalated into a full-scale civil war, leading to widespread destruction across the country as the new administration continues to pursue accountability for alleged war crimes committed during the former regime's control.